Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary elects new Board of Directors

The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary elected a new Board of Directors at their Annual General Meeting, held Monday, March 13, at the Heritage Inn in Cranbrook.

Back row, left to right: Valarie Williamson, June DeGroot, Jean Lees, Anne Little, Eldene Smedstad and Kate Fox. Seated are the Executive Directors, left to right: Brenda Bosben, Secretary; Lynn Maffioli, Treasurer; Linda Foster, President; Sandy Savarie, 2nd Vice President; and Dianne Camilli, 1st Vice President.

