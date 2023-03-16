Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary elects new Board of Directors

The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary elected a new Board of Directors at their Annual General Meeting, held Monday, March 13, at the Heritage Inn in Cranbrook. Back row, left to right: Valarie Williamson, June DeGroot, Jean Lees, Anne Little, Eldene Smedstad and Kate Fox. Seated are the Executive Directors, left to right: Brenda Bosben, Secretary; Lynn Maffioli, Treasurer; Linda Foster, President; Sandy Savarie, 2nd Vice President; and Dianne Camilli, 1st Vice President. (Photo submitted)

