Cranbrook Foundation hands out the funds

Foundation grants over $28,000 to 24 Local Projects

The Cranbrook and District Community Foundation (CDCF) distributed $28,523.49 to 24 local community projects and programs, during its Annual General Meeting and Granting Celebration on Thursday June 7th. In addition, $23,116.72 was re-invested in the principal of eight endowment funds held by the CDCF, growing granting for future years.

The CDCF provided grants to the following local community projects and programs for 2018.

The Fernie Community Fund has allocated a total of $1,635.41 to three local programs. These cheque presentations will take place in Fernie and will include details regarding the successful recipients.

The Sparwood Community Fund has $959.98 to grant in 2018 and is currently launching their “Sparwood Small is Beautiful” grant application process.

The following grants were provided by several Cranbrook and area endowment funds, including the Community Endowment Fund, Seniors’ Enhancement Fund, Kimberley Cranbrook 2008 Winter Games Arts/Culture and Sports Funds, the Knights of Pythias Fund, and the Arts, Culture, and Heritage Fund:

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cranbrook, Teen Mentorship Program: $950.00

• Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club, Playground Project: $1,180.07

• Cranbrook and District Arts Council, Illustrated Historical Storybook: $500.00

• Canadian Mental Health Association Kootenays, EK-Sexualized Assault Response Team: $991.08

• EK SPCA ‘Catio’ Construction: $811.02 (including $291.67 from the Hough Ingalls Fund for Animal Welfare)

• Ginger’s Legacy Animal Welfare Society, Vet Bill Assistance for Pets owned by Seniors: $1,000.00

• Kimberley Cranbrook Highland Dance Association, 40th Anniversary Highland Dance Event: $500.00

• Wildsight, Environmental Education Programs: $1,300.00

• Better At Home, Drive Program: $600.00

• Better At Home, Spring Yard Blitz: $236.21

• Sustainable Community Builder’s charity of choice, TBD: $500.00

The CDCF’s designated endowment funds granted the following:

• East Kootenay Community Credit Union Fund granted $500.00 to the Salvation Army Food Programs

• Symphony of the Kootenays: $1,996.70

• East Kootenay Foundation for Health: $607.89

The CDCF’s agency endowment funds made these grants:

• Children First: $1,554.16

• Joyce Metcalfe Memorial Fund (Cranbrook Bugle Band): $417.83

• East Kootenay Foundation for Health, Roy and Annabel Maundrell Fund: $122.46

The CDCF’s donor-advised funds granted the following:

• Casey and Corrine Hanemayer Fund granted $2,000.00 to the EK SPCA and $10,000.00 to the KEYSA Indoor Sports Facility Project

• Melodie Hull Fund for Mental Health and Addictions granted $429.06 to the Mary Basil Recovery House

• Hough Ingalls Fund for Animal Welfare granted $291.67 to the EK SPCA ‘Catio’ Construction project

• Mark Mahovlic Memorial Scholarship Fund will provide a $1000.00 scholarship to a Mt. Baker graduate

Several endowment fund holders chose to re-invest their 2018 grants in order to increase their principals and therefore grow future granting:

• East Kootenay Community Credit Union Fund: $77.70

• Friends of Fort Steele Fund: $4,228.27

• Cranbrook Public Library Fund: $514.18

• Cranbrook History Centre Fund: $741.69

• Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club Fund: $229.22

• EK Friends of Children Fund: $273.80

• Niedermayer Family Fund: $1274.34

The Casey and Corrine Hanemayer Funds re-invested a portion of their 2018 grants in the following endowment funds:

• Friends of Fort Steele Fund: $5,259.17

• East Kootenay Foundation for Health Fund: $5,259.17

• Cranbrook History Centre Fund: $5,259.18

The CDCF celebrates this on-going endowment growth and is particularly pleased to highlight the top two total re-investments:

• Friends of Fort Steele Fund: $9,487.44

• Cranbrook History Centre Fund: $6,000.87

According to Dave Struthers, President of the CDCF Board of Directors, “Since 2004, and including these most recent grants, the CDCF has contributed almost $500,000 to local programs and projects, which help local people. On behalf of the CDCF Board, I would like to share my sincere thanks with all our endowment holders, donors, and community partners who made this possible. I would like to share a very special thank you with Casey and Corrine Hanemayer for their belief in and commitment to the Cranbrook and District Community Foundation. The Hanemayers’ generosity and investment in the future of our community is truly inspiring.”

With an enthusiastic group of 50 people in attendance, the CDCF AGM also recognized out-going Board members Neil Cook and Wayne Eburne, for their dedicated service to the CDCF, including their respective terms as Board President. Neil Cook was thanked for his key role in establishing the CDCF in 2003 and his service on the Board for the past 15 years.

For more information about the CDCF and how to become involved, please contact Lynnette Wray, Executive Director: Phone: 250-426-1119, or Email: Lynnette.Wray@CranbrookCF.ca.

The Cranbrook and District Community Foundation is a federally incorporated not-for-profit and a CRA-registered charity. The CDCF holds over $2 million in permanently invested funds, which provide grants to community projects and programs, every year, forever.

