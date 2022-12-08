Cranbrook, Fernie, Kimberley organizations receive provincial community grants

The Kimberley Skating Club, which recently held its Winter Ice Show, is one of thenon-profit groups to benefit from provincial gaming funds. Photo submitted.

A number of East Kootenay sporting, and arts and cultural organizations have received provincial community grants.

“People’s lives are enhanced by the sports, arts and cultural programming that not-for-profit organizations offer throughout British Columbia,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Healthy, vibrant communities are key to a healthy, vibrant province and these grants are one way our government is helping people in communities thrive.”

The B.C. government is supporting 117 not-for-profit organizations in the Interior that are focused on arts and culture, with more than $3 million in Community Gaming Grants.

In addition, the province is also helping 201 not-for-profit organizations in the Interior that are dedicated to sports, with more than $5 million in Community Gaming Grants.

For the East Kootenay, grant recipients are as follows:

Cranbrook:

Cranbrook and District Arts Council – $16,500

Cranbrook Archives, Museum and Landmark Foundation – $43,900

Cranbrook Community Theatre Society – $10,000

Symphony of the Kootenays – $19,200

Cranbrook Bandits Baseball Club – $6,000

Cranbrook Curling Club – $15,000

Cranbrook Minor Ball Association – $30,000

Cranbrook Skating Club – $20,000

Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association – $60,000

Key City Gymnastics Society – $55,4000

B.C. Senior Games Society Zone 7 – $2,500

Special Olympics British Columbia Kimberley/Cranbrook – $6,000

Cranbrook Lacrosse Association – $10,100

Cranbrook Amateur Swim Association – $18,000

East Kootenay Volleyball Club – $18,500

Fernie:

Fernie and District Historical Society – $20,000

Fernie Nordic Society – $3,000

Kimberley:

Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64 – $18,000

Kimberley Seahorse Swim Association – $10,000

Kimberley Alpine Team Society – $17,950

Kimberley Curling Club – $18,000

Kimberley Minor Hockey Association – $23,500

Kimberley Skating Club – $14,000

* Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants have annually supported programs that directly benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping more than 4,400 arts and culture sector not-for-profit organizations and more than 5,200 in the sport sector.

* Grants also fund human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

* Eligible organizations can apply for one of the six sectors of grants, as well as a capital-project grant.

