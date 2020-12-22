Cranbrook Community Theatre’s membership drive honours late Bud Abbott

Cranbrook Community Theatre Society (CCT), a nonprofit organization and registered charity that stewards Cranbrook’s Studio Stage Door heritage building, will honour the late Bud Abbott with two initiatives that promise to start the new year off right.

As many locals know, Bud Abbott loved and advocated for theatre and performing arts for his entire life. In 1973, he played a key role in acquiring the Masonic Temple that is now known as the Studio Stage Door. Membership funds help CCT to maintain this 111 year old treasure.

The ‘Bring a Buddy’ membership campaign has a goal of 100 new CCT members to keep “theatre for the community, by the community” active and well in Cranbrook. All who join the organization as a Regular ($20), Patron ($95) or Corporate member will have their name placed into a draw to win one of four prizes worth $100 apiece. “Local businesses have been very generous with their contributions to the prize draw”, said Peter Schalk, CCT President. So much so, that the original one prize basket has now been expanded to three additional baskets containing products and services worth $100 each. More information about the prizes can be found on the CCT Facebook page. Everyone is invited to become a new CCT member and/or bring a ‘BUDDY’ to have their names placed into the draw scheduled for noon on January 26, 2021. Find out how to join at www.cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com/membership.

Bud Abbott, a founding member of Cranbrook Community Theatre and Rotarian, was dedicated to helping the community of Cranbrook in many ways. The CCT ‘Pay it Forward’ campaign will donate up to $500 to a local organization(s) nominated by the community, by December 24th, 2020. To nominate a worthy organization, send an email message to crancommtheatre@gmail.com stating their name and one or two sentences about what they do for the Cranbrook community. Nominations will be received until Tuesday December 22nd at noon.