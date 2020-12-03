Cranbrook Community Theatre hosts Santa’s virtual visits and letter readings

Cranbrook Community Theatre (CCT) is presenting virtual visits and live letter readings with Santa, from Friday, Dec. 11, to Sunday, Dec. 13. Photo contributed

Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, Santa Claus is at large in Cranbrook this Christmas season, and holding court virtually.

Cranbrook Community Theatre (CCT) is presenting virtual visits and live letter readings with Santa, from Friday, Dec. 11, to Sunday, Dec. 13. These virtual visits are for kids and families, who due to health concerns, can’t visit Santa the usual way.

CCT is partnering with Cranbrook Dodge for this event.

“We will be supporting the Cranbrook Foodbank Society, so when you book your visit with Santa or drop off a letter please consider making a non-perishable food donation for your time with Santa,” read a Cranbrook Community Theatre press release. “You can drop off non-perishable items at Cranbrook Dodge from December 3 to the 10th. On Saturday, December 12 the Cranbrook Dodge Grinch truck will be in front of the Studio/Stage Door from 11:00-12:30 to collect food items.”

Virtual visits will be via Zoom and will happen on these dates:

Friday, December 11, 6 pm-7 pm

Saturday, Dec 12, 11 am-12:30 pm

Sunday, Dec 13, 2 pm-3:30 pm

Visits can be booked on the Cranbrook Community Theatre’s website: www.cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com

The deadline to book virtual visits with Santa is Thursday, December 10.

Letters to Santa can be dropped off a number of ways. They can be dropped off at the Studio/Stage Door (11-11th Ave S) side office mailbox or at Cranbrook Dodge until Dec 10 at noon.

Kids can also email their letters to Santa at crancommtheatre@gmail.com with the subject line “Dear Santa.”

The letters will be read by Santa during Facebook live events on the CCT Facebook page on December 16 and 17 at 6 pm-7 pm.