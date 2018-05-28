Cranbrook committee gathering age-friendly info

The world’s population is rapidly aging, and British Columbia is no exception.

By 2031, close to 1.5 million British Columbians across the province will be over 65 — almost a quarter of the province’s population.

in Cranbrook, currently 36 per cent of the population is over 55 years old. This will rise to 41 per cent by the year 2035.

Around the globe, communities are getting ready to meet the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities of an aging population.

To meet these challenges, the City of Cranbrook, in conjunction with the Cranbrook Age Friendly Advisory Committee is conducting public consultations to gather information and assess how age-friendly Cranbrook is now and what areas may need improvement.

At the consultations, information will be provided on what an Age Friendly community is and how Cranbrook can benefit from becoming more age friendly.

In addition, all in attendance, will be asked to complete a short 20-minute survey about Cranbrook, based on the eight key pillars of an Age Friendly community. The survey will be available in paper or electronic format, so bring your tablet, phone or computer if you wish.

The information compiled will help the Committee develop a detailed action plan that will work to ensure Cranbrook will be ready to tackle the challenges and opportunities of a changing population base.

Sessions will be held Saturday, June 2 and June 9, at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior’s Hall Branch 11, 125-17th Ave South, Cranbrook. Refreshments will be served. An inaugural session was held last Saturday, May 26.

The Cranbrook Age Friendly Advisory Committee Community Assessment Survey is now live online, and can be filled out at http://cranbrookagefriendly.ca/

You can also complete it in paper form by attending on of the public consultation sessions June 2 or June 9 at the Senior’s Hall Branch 11 at 125-17 Ave S Cranbrook.

For more information, contact cranbrookagefriendly@gmail.com or info@cranbrook.ca.

Age Friendly Coordinator: Charlene Sperling at 250-919-3244

