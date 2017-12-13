Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Turkey Drive raises over $53,000

At the Cranbrook Chamber’s luncheon on December 13, they announced the results of their eighth annual Turkey Drive: a mind-blowing amount of nearly $54,000 was raised this year.

All of that is distributed evenly between the Cranbrook Food Bank and the Salvation Army, with Gerry Oviatt and Major Kirk Green, respectively, accepting the cheques. The money will be used to support each organization’s Christmas hamper program.

“Every year I am just so impressed with the generosity of Cranbrook residents,” said Turkey Drive chair, or rather the “Head Turkey” Jason Wheeldon. “With a goal of $28,000 in 2014 to now reach $53,000 this year is astonishing.”

What makes this all the more astonishing and heart-warming is the fact that this year’s amount raised brings the Turkey Drive’s grand total to a whopping $330,000 in their eight years of the campaign.

For the third consecutive year, the “Head Plucker” — or “Mother Plucker” as she is affectionately referred to — was Karin Penner, who was presented with the Turkey Mirror Trophy for sole raising over $17,200 for the campaign. The Little Pluckers are representatives from Cranbrook’s business community who work to solicit donations.

“While many Little Pluckers were bringing in hundreds or thousands of dollars at a go, Karin brought in a multitude of twenty dollar donations. She pulled in donations from literally across Canada, the United States and even solicited monies from England. She is absolutely remarkable in her tireless effort and devotion to our community,” said Wheeldon.

Further donations will still be graciously accepted right up until Christmas by visiting the Chamber office, visiting www.cranbrookchamber.com/events or calling (250) 426-5914.

