Cranbrook celebrates Canada Day

Cranbrook celebrated Canada Day with hundreds of residents heading down to Balment Park to enjoy the afternoon.

People dressed in their red and white and represented the Maple Leaf for Canada’s birthday.

READ MORE: BMX riders race at Canada Day

Residents enjoyed local beers, music and food trucks along with BMX racing at the third annual Pop-up Beer Stop hosted by JCI Kootenay.

Local music was played throughout the day with many patrons getting up to dance. It was a fun-filled day for all as everyone celebrated the national holiday.


