Cranbrook celebrates a glorious Canada Day

Canada Day festivities returned to Rotary Park on Friday, July 1, and the crowds turned out to mark it until brilliant summer skies. There has been plenty of reflection and discussion over the past while about the realities of our history, and the work we have to do going forward as a country, but Friday in Rotary Park was a celebration of what unifies us and what makes us great as a country.

Opening remarks were given by MP Rob Morrison and MLA Tom Shypitka. Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt presented the City volunteer awards, and Nasu’kin Joe Pierre sang in Ktunaxa a song about how the flag unifies us.

Cranbrook’s youth ambassadors handed out the traditional Canada Day baked deliciousness — this year, cupcakes in red and white icing. The many food vendors on hand, and the beer garden hosted by JCI and the Firehall, made for a langorous afternoon hanging out in each others’ company. Live music by Brass Monkey and Pretty for the People, courtesy of Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society, was the centrepiece attraction that not even a spell of rain in the early evening could dampen.

Left to right: MP Rob Morrison, Keon Chung of Just Music, who ran sound for the occasion, Nasu’kin Joe Pierre of Aq’am, MLA Tom Shypitka. (Barry Coulter photo)

Line-ups for the face-painting. (Barry Coulter photo)

RCMP in their stetsons. (Barry Coulter photo)

Cranbrook’s youth ambassadors handed out the traditional Canada Day baked deliciousness — this year, cupcakes in red and white icing. (Barry Coulter photo)

Mayor Lee Pratt presented the Community Citizenship Awards to deserving students. Left to right: Kiana George and Cianna Braverock (Laurie Middle School), Mayor Lee Pratt, Char Harpell (MBSS), Elizabeth McLeod. Other Community Citizenship Award winners were not present at the presentation ceremony. They include Rhiannon Kowalchuk, and Hayden Damstrom from MBSS; Hannah Watalla, Donovin Fiorentino and Josh Pighin from Parkland. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pretty For The People. (Marnée Bellavance photo)