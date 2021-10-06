Cranbrook Arts to host first in-gallery concert with Dean Smith Trio

For The Townsman

Cranbrook Arts is pleased to announce our first in gallery concert. The Dean Smith Trio will be playing their easy style of jazz in the 1401 Gallery on Friday October 15. Entry is by donation towards our exterior renovation fund. A ticket is still required but they are limited. Many will know this trio from their performances in the lobby at Key City Theatre as well as other venues around town. Please go to Cranbrook Arts to secure your ticket.

In addition, our busy first year of operation continues with the, ‘Aging, Art and Modern Elder’ exhibit until October 25th. This travelling exhibit will then move on touring other art galleries around the province. This is an uplifting exhibit about elder-hood, expressed by artists all of whom are over fifty five years of age, from the North Okanagan Chapter of Canadian Federation of Artists. A short video about the artists accompanies the exhibit. This deeper look into the artists’ personalities offers insight and depth to the works of art being shown.

We hope our artists are preparing for the first Cranbrook Square Foot Show, which opens November 20th. Submissions are due November 1st and entry forms, which are available on the website, should be sent to programming@cranbrookarts.com.

Due to popular demand we have scheduled more introductory pottery classes. Colleen Routley is running a wet felting class for children on the afternoon of the October 22nd Pro. D. Day. Our after school classes are going well with just a few spots left in the Monday Paint and Pals class. We are excited about our teen class being run by Shyre Cupples-Pinchak. A recent school graduate herself, Shyre wants to help students with all those drawing and illustrating assignments that some find so challenging. She has techniques to share and is keen to do so. John de Jong, our exceedingly well- respected and popular instructor will be teaching a weekend-long beginner to intermediate acrylic class on the weekend of October 23rd to 24th. You are sure to take away a painting you will be proud of. To register for any of these classes please go to www.cranbrookarts.com

In the shop, Harry Chadwick is the featured artist. Harry’s beautiful watercolours are labour of love. His flowers and scenes are matted and ready to frame to your taste. Harry has been an artist all his life but retirement has enabled him to indulge his skill to the fullest. Don’t miss them.