Cranbrook Arts prepares for busy fall and winter season

Pictured is Cranbrook Arts student Cadence, with her Poppy Fairy. She is pictured in front of ‘Garden of Sorts’ by Heather Good. (CDAC file)

Cranbrook Arts is gearing up for a busy fall and winter season, with new exhibits, workshops and an AGM on the calendar.

Director Jennifer Humphrey says that there is something for nearly everyone at Cranbrook Arts this fall.

“If the shoe fits, come and join us,” she said in a release.

Cranbrook Arts thanks everyone who visited their first exhibit in their new 1401 gallery space. Humphrey explained that approximately 250 people came through, many of whom were from out of town.

“It was exciting to see how well this ‘Kootenay’s Best Exhibit’ was received and how many pieces were purchased,” she said. “Our Grand Opening has been twice planned and twice cancelled but we will keep trying.”

The gallery will see their second exhibit open in just over a week; ‘Aging Art and the Modern Elder’ is a travelling exhibit that opens on September 24th and contains the work of almost 30 members from the North Okanagan Chapter of the Canadian Federation of Artists.

Humphrey says that all works are by artists over 55 years of age, and they explore the third age of adulthood, known as Elderhood.

There are several classes for various age groups, including photography, pottery, crafts, and Little Artists. The following classes are available:

Joel Robison’s Photography classes run for the next two weekends and there are still spaces in both ‘Selfies and Portraits’ aimed at teens, as well as ‘Seeing Beyond Ordinary’ aimed for anyone ages 16 and up.

“As a concept photographer Joel is internationally known for his innovative photography work,” says Humphrey.

She adds that Cranbrook arts is pleased to let the public know that their pottery classes are now up and running for all ages, with registration available through the Cranbrook Arts website. The introductory classes being offered now are a prerequisite to the wheel classes and more advanced classes after Christmas. They are also a prerequisite for new potters to become an Open Studio Member.

Shyre Cupples-Pinchak is leading a Teen Drawing Class beginning October 6th.

“As a recent grade 12 graduate, Shyre knows what drawing skills students find frustrating and she wishes to make it easier,” Humphrey said. “Her summer camp sessions were especially fun, so we have no doubt teens will have fun in these classes learning new techniques and skills. This course runs on Wednesdays for ten sessions.”

Cupples-Pinchak and Kaleigh Sandberg are also leading an Art After School Class on Thursdays after school.

Kaori Fletcher is leading a Painting Class for six to 12 years after school on Mondays.

“These classes are filling up and have limited spaces so early registration is recommended,” Humphrey advised.

Little Artists, a popular class for parents and preschoolers, starts up again on September 20th and runs each week from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

“Melissa always has special crafts and activities ready for the preschoolers,” said Humphrey. “This time is a great time for caregivers to meet and chat while little ones paint and glue. A drop in fee of $5 helps us recover cost of materials and operating costs.”

Cranbrook Arts will also be hosting their Annual General Meeting on September 27 at 7 p.m. at 1401 5th St. N. It will take place both in-person and through live stream.

“We welcome everyone and hope to see the curious there,” said Humphrey.

There are more classes on the docket, and Christmas Square Foot show is planned and currently seeking submissions.

“We look forward to meeting more of the public, both in our shop on Baker St., where Lyndell Classon continues to be our featured artist until the end of September, and in our 1401 ArtSpace at 1401 5th St. N.,” Humphrey said.

For more information on classes, exhibits, and pottery visit the Cranbrook Arts website at www.cranbrookarts.com.



