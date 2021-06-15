Cranbrook Arts’ inaugural exhibit, Kootenay’s Best, opens this Friday

This coming weekend, Cranbrook Arts will finally open the doors of their brand new gallery space to the public with their inaugural exhibit, Kootenay’s Best.

This exhibit has been in the works for the past several months and will feature the work of more than 50 emerging and established artists from across the Kootenay region. Featured works include oil paintings, watercolours, acrylics, mixed-media, woodcarving, photography and more.

The exhibit opens on Friday, June 18th and runs until labour day weekend. The gallery will be open every Friday from 4 to 8, Saturdays from 10 to 4 and Sundays from 12 to 4, located at 1401 5th St N.

“We are so excited to not only share the work of these incredibly talents artists, but also welcome the public into our new space after many years of hard work,” Cranbrook Arts said in a press release. “To see the gallery come together after all this time is fantastic. 1401 is a place where artists can express themselves, where children can learn and explore the arts, and where the community can come together to be part of a culturally rich and creative experience.”

Cranbrook Arts purchased the building at 1401 back in 2019. Since then, it has undergone extensive renovations and is now home to a professional gallery space, workshop space, pottery studio and print-making studio.

“We hope that the community will enjoy this exhibit and take advantage of this artistic hub in the community,” said Cranbrook Arts. “Thank you to all of our volunteers, donors and artists for making this possible.”

Cranbrook Arts will not be hosting an opening night event due to COVID-19 restrictions. They are, however, planning to host an event closer to the end of the exhibit when restrictions may be eased. Until then, the entire crew at Cranbrook Arts invites you to take some time to enjoy some of the best artwork that the Kootenays has to offer and peruse the gallery at 1401. There is no admission fee, but donations are gratefully accepted.