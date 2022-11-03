Cranbrook Arts in November

And just like that it is November!

Everyone at Cranbrook Arts would like to give a warm welcome our new Executive Director Kristin Teetaert. We are excited to have you on the team.

As we say good-by to the very talented Tracey Halladay in The Gallery (if you missed her show be sure to check her out www.thalladayphotography.c) we say hello to our second Annual Square Foot Show. The Artist Reception is Nov 12 from 6-9 pm. We will be serving tasty appies and refreshments. This reception is not to be missed as paintings go fast!

We are pleased to announce we have extended our submission deadline for the Square Foot Show to Nov. 4. If you are interested in participating please email monique@cranbrookarts.com or go to our website www.cranbrookarts.com for more information.

Shyre, the Cranbrook Art’s Gift Shop Manager and Youth Instructor.

Our feature artist at The Giftshop for Nov is Darleen Purnell. Darleen’s work is vibrant, varied, and a must see. Interested in being a feature artist? Shoot Shyre a message shyre@cranbrookarts.com

The Pottery has been busy with all our Wheel Classes selling out, but not to worry, we will be posting new classes this month. We have a wonderful variety of classes and workshops lined up for you including more wheel workshops, engaging youth classes, and beginner hand building workshops. Be sure to follow us on Instagram and Facebook to keep up to date with all our programming.

Feature Artist Darleen Purnell’s Painted Trucker’s Hat

Cranbrook Arts Workshop has opened registration for our Nov and Dec schedule. We have Beginner Drawing with Tammy Morrison, Paint Nights with Jen and Noel Moes, Digital Art with Tara Mercer, and Kid’s Art ProD Day with Colleen Routley. We also have Grayson returning for a fun filled Christmas Camp.

We are also opening our Workshop Doors for Open Studio in the near future, and would LOVE your input. How can an Open Studio best serve you? Drop Mo a line monique@cranbrooksarts.com and let us know!