Coming soon to Cranbrook Arts’ 1401 location: the Clay Time Pottery Studio. The brand new studio will be available via membership for experienced potters, and will have a variety of classes and workshops for beginners. (Cranbrook Arts file)

Cranbrook Arts heads into summer

What’s happening this month at the Cranbrook and District Arts Council

For The Townsman

1013 Baker Street

Cranbrook Arts is pleased to announce June’s featured artist – Jurgen (Yoki) Flemming. Flemming’s art will be featured at Cranbrook Arts’ Baker Street location for the month of June.

Flemming began his artistic journey with training in the visual arts through exhibition work and window displays in Germany. Many years of practical application in this profession continued both in Europe and in Canada.

Flemming says that further studies in commercial photography continued in Germany and England as well.

“Once settled in Cranbrook, I owned and operated a photo studio and custom framing business which provided an ongoing and versatile challenge until my retirement from this business,” Flemming said. “It is my love for nature and the outdoors that I am trying to portray in my paintings, and the appreciation of living in such a beautiful area.”

Cranbrook residents can view Flemming’s work at 1013 Baker Street for the entire month of June, along with a plethora of other art and wares.

1401 5th St. N.

Mid-June, head over to Cranbrook Arts’ second location, 1401 5th St. N., and take part in their premier exhibit, Kootenay’s Best.

Kootenay’s Best will feature over 50 different pieces of art from talented Kootenay-based artists. Whether you are a fan of abstract, impressionism, realism, mixed media or photography, there is something for everyone.

The exhibit takes place in the newly completed gallery that Cranbrook Arts has been working hard on for nearly two years. Kootenay’s Best will run from Friday, June 18th to Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The gallery will be open on Friday evenings and weekends for the entirety of the summer.

Cranbrook Arts would like to invite members of the community to volunteer at this premier exhibit. Those interested in volunteering can contact programming@cranbrookarts.com.

Aside from Kootenay’s Best, there are many other exciting things taking shape at 1401. Be sure to check out the upcoming workshops for kids and youth – details available at www.cranbrookarts.com.

Those looking for something to do with the kids over the summer – look no further. Cranbrook Arts will be hosting week-long summer camps for children and youth for the months of July and August. More details will be released soon, along with registration.

Last but not least, Cranbrook Arts will soon be opening their brand new pottery studio, Clay-Time Studio, to the public. The studio will be available to experienced potters for open studio time, and to beginner potters for classes and workshops.

Open studio memberships will run for either a three-month trial session, or as an annual membership. Studio potters will be allowed access during specified open studio hours (and/or if the studio is available).

For those with limited or no experience, lessons and workshops will be available for everyone from children to adults. Courses will vary in length and cost, depending on the project or focus.

