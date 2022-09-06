Cranbrook Arts continues to grow

As summer winds down, the arts council looks to fall and releases new programming

In the new ‘Side with Us’ campaign, Cranbrook Arts invites the public to paint a chair for donation towards their latest project. Cranbrook Arts file.

For The Townsman

After a great eight weeks of fully registered summer camps, we bid farewell to our terrific leaders who are off back to various colleges, universities and schools for September.

We thank them and wish them luck with their next year of studies. Cranbrook Arts is very thankful to the Summer Employment Program which enables us to run these summer camps.

Summer camps may be over but we have lots to offer in the coming months, some workshops are still in the planning stages and other workshops up and ready to go.

All of Shyre’s children and teen classes will run again – Art After School, Teen Art Masters and Home Schoolers Art Classes.

An eight-session Introduction to Drawing is in development and will be advertised soon.

John de Jong is coming back with a weekend acrylic workshop and our Clay Time Studio has a full slate of classes until December. All classes are or will be advertised on our website, at cranbrookarts.com, where you can register.

Lots of pottery classes are ready, and they book up so quickly, so we advise people to register right away if they want a spot. Some begin as early as September 15th .

The ‘I Quilt Exhibit by the Cranbrook Quilters’ guild comes to an end the weekend of August 27th and Cranbrook’s many talented potters open their ‘Clay Vessels’ show on September 2nd. The public is invited to the opening reception on Saturday, September 10th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Some wonderful pottery will be available for purchase at this event as well.

“I am so proud of what these potters have to show after such a short period of time since our pottery studio opened in the Fall of 21,” said Karen Diebert, Clay Time Studio Coordinator.

The feature artist in our 1013 Baker St. shop window for the month of September is Marilyn Oliver.

Our fall programming information will be available and in support of our ‘Side with Us’ campaign, the public is invited to paint their own Festival Chair, for a donation. We supply the chairs, paints and brushes. You get to keep your chair or donate back to us for a future fund raiser. As many know, the inside of our 1401 building may be beautiful but the exterior is in need of renewal, hence our ‘Side with Us’ campaign to raise funds for new siding. All donations to this campaign are most welcome.

We joined peak Fest for the weekend of September 2nd to 3rd Pictured are a few of the completed display Festival Chairs which were auctioned off at the event .

