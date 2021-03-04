Cranbrook Arts announces premiere exhibit at 1401 Art Space

Cranbrook Arts is inviting artists from across the Kootenays to submit a proposal for their upcoming exhibit, ‘Kootenay’s Best’

Pictured is the new gallery space at 1401 5th Street North in Cranbrook. Artists from across the Kootenays are invited to take part in our upcoming exhibit, ‘Kootenay’s Best’.

The Cranbrook and District Arts Council is inviting artists from across the Kootenays to submit works of art for a juried art exhibit at our new gallery space.

We are pleased to be able to offer the opportunity for artists to submit three pieces to be featured in our ‘Kootenay’s Best’ exhibit. This is the CDAC’s premiere exhibit at 1401 Art Space, a facility that is a dedicated gallery, workshop and teaching space.

Artists from across the Kootenay region are invited to submit their work. This includes, but is not limited to, the following towns and cities:

Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie, Creston, Invermere, Sparwood, Radium, Golden, Revelstoke, Salmo, Nelson, Rossland, Kaslo, Castlegar, Trail, Nakusp, New Denver, Ainsworth, Grand Forks, Kootenay Bay and more.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, April 15, 2021. For more information or to register, visit cranbrookarts.com. Under the current COVID-19 restrictions, CDAC is able to offer programming for children and youth ages 1-21. We have several programs available at 1401 Art Space including Little Artists on Mondays, and an upcoming Landscape Painting Techniques workshop on Thursday, March 18th for ages 7-15. We will also soon be announcing classes for March break. Please visit our website for more information or to sign up for classes.

We also invite the public to view our current featured artist, Lynn Taylor, at our gallery and gift shop located at 1013 Baker Street. Lynn’s work will be featured for the month of March.

About Cranbrook Arts: We support the development of the visual, literary and performing arts in the Cranbrook and District area, and work to increase public awareness and opportunities for participation in arts and cultural events in the community. The Cranbrook Arts Council acknowledge that we work on and are located in the traditional territory of the Ktunaxa peoples.