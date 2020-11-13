The Cranbrook Age Friendly Committee is looking to introduce the Seniors’ Centers Without Walls program for Cranbrook and area

Cranbrook Age Friendly Committee wants to bring in Seniors' Centers Without Walls program for area

The Cranbrook Age Friendly Committee is looking at introducing a new program to the area that connects seniors, and wants to see the level of interest in Cranbrook in bringing it in.

The Seniors Centres Without Walls Program (SCWW) offers interactive telephone sessions to seniors 55-plus.

The Committee said in a press release that the SCWW program is a great way to get connected with others all from the comfort of your own home.

“Are you interested in meeting with a group of people on your telephone with the push of a button? Are you missing talking to other people?

“The program offers brief 30-minute interactive telephone conference sessions where you can laugh and socialize, learn new skills, and create new connections.

“Even better yet, the program is completely free to participate in! The Seniors’ Centre Without Walls would be available for all seniors 55+ living in Cranbrook and area.

“The Cranbrook Age Friendly Advisory Committee is interested in finding out if there is an interest in this program in Cranbrook. Please let us know. We are looking into offering the SCWW program to help keep everyone connected during this pandemic. The program would run one to two times a week with various topics of interest.”

Contact the Cranbrook Age Friendly Committee at cranbrookagefriendly@gmail.com or phone 778-517-5448 to help us understand if there is a need in Cranbrook.

