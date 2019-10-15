COTR instructor Nathan Dueck launches third book

Dueck takes a unique look at ’80s pop culture in A Very Special Episode

Submitted

College of the Rockies English and Creative Writing instructor Nathan Dueck, is launching his third book, “A Very Special Episode, at Huckleberry Books on October 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Following on the heels of his previous books kings(mère) and he’ll, A Very Special Episode is a collection of poems exploring pop culture, especially the pieces of our past that have been lost in the internet era.

“I wasn’t a good student, so the TV was always on when I was doing homework,” Dueck said. “I wanted the book to feel a little like that. I parody well-known poems by making them about TV shows, video games, commercials, etc.”

A child of the ‘80s, Dueck plays with the past, and with conventional ideas of poetry. A Very Special Episode includes 26 sonnets about Care Bears, VHS, Centipede, Hulk Hogan, the ThighMaster, and more.

“I also wrote a cootie catcher, a MASH game, and a couple crossword puzzles,” he added.

His unique look at the pop culture he consumed as a child growing up in the ‘80s has garnered some attention. A Very Special Episode was featured on 49th Shelf’s Most Anticipated: 2019 Fall Poetry Preview.

At his October 23 launch, Dueck will perform readings of his poems before opening the floor to questions. Copies of A Very Special Episode will be available for purchase at the event, or can be purchased after the launch at Huckleberry Books or through major online book retailers.

Dueck will host additional readings in Toronto, his hometown of Winnipeg, and in Calgary over the next two months.

Learn more about English and Creative Writing courses at College of the Rockies at: www.cotr.ca/university

COTR instructor Nathan Dueck launches third book

