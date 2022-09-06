Cops for Kids Ride rolling into Cranbrook

A scene from the Cops For Kids event at the Tamarack Centre, 2021. The Cops For Kids team will be arriving into Cranbrook on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, to Tamarack Centre at 4pm. (Barry Coulter photo)

Lisa Barnes is back on her bike, cycling to support local kids through the annual Cops for Kids Ride, while BC Sheriffs Kelly Hunter will fill an important role on the team’s support crew.

The duo is amongst 30 other law enforcement colleagues who have been training on their own time, volunteering at community events, and fundraising a minimum of $2,500 in order to be selected for the team. The group will leave Kelowna the morning of Friday, September 9, and spend ten days cycling through the South Okanagan, through the Kootenays to Cranbrook, before returning back through Kamloops and Vernon to Kelowna on Sunday, September 18.

During the ten days, the team will stop in communities across the province at community events organized to meet with the children who benefit from the fundraising efforts, and for the public to meet with these riders who have dedicated to much in order to pedal for the local kids. The team will be arriving into Cranbrook on Wednesday, September 14,to Tamarack Centre at 4 pm, where the group will also be doing a cheque presentation and announcement from the recent Party in the Parking Lot. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the gathering to support the team and meet the participants.

For Barnes this ride provides incredible rewards.

“I love to be out on my bike, and knowing that my efforts will help the lives of local kids makes it an easy way for me to give back to this incredible community,” she said. “I’ve met some of the most wonderful folks in law enforcement through this ride and I am so proud of the work that they do to keep our communities safe each day, I’m so glad that I’ve gotten to know them all and that we get to work together towards this common goal of helping local children.

“Meeting the kids in each community is one of the best parts of the entire ten days,” she says.

Since 2001, Cops for Kids have raised over $6.1 million in support of local children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis. To follow the team on their journey, or to make a donation, please visit the website at www.copsforkids.org or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.