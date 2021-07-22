Cops for Kids returns to Tamarack Centre in August

The annual Cops for Kids event returns to Cranbrook in August, with contests, activities and live music taking place at Tamarack Mall.

Every year, law enforcement and volunteer cyclists tour around the Okanagan and the Kootenays, raising funds for children in the Kootenays who have suffered medical, physical or traumatic crisis in their young lives.

Cranbrook’s event will be a pre-cursor to the regional ride that takes place mid-September. On August 14th head to the Tamarack Mall parking lot and be sure to check out all of the fun games and activities for all ages. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., outside of the Winners entrance.

This will be the 18th year in a row that Cops for Kids has been held in Cranbrook, with the event running for 21 years regionally.

On the 14th, RCMP members will ‘pursue’ volunteer riders. Police will be chasing S/Sgt. Kelly Hunter with the BC Sheriff’s service and Lisa Barnes, owner of Max’s Place.

Linda Birch, Manager of the Tamarack Centre, explained that the event will be held outdoors for the second year in a row.

“Usually we host the event inside the mall. Last year, due to COVID, we hosted the event outside for the first time,” she said. “We decided to do that again this year as it will allow for more space, and more activities.”

Max’s Place, Cranbrook Dodge and Tamarack Centre are partnering together for the event. Max’s Place and Cranbrook Dodge will be supporting the event through sponsorship. Tamarack Centre is taking care of the logistics.

Steve Mercandelli, General Sales Manager at Cranbrook Dodge, explained that this year will feature a beer garden, live music, food trucks, and bike races for different age groups.

Barry Graham, Staff Sargent with the Cranbrook RCMP will be serenading the event, while the Heidout restaurant will be taking care of the beer gardens.

Of course, the beloved jail and bail event will return, with a dunk tank to-boot. Local police officers will put people in ‘jail’ and they will have to be bailed out. All of the bail money goes into the fundraiser.

Birch says that last year’s event raised close to $12,000.

Volunteers are needed for this event, so if you can lend a hand reach out to promoassistant@tamarackcentre.ca.



