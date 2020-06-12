Cops For Kids ride

Cops for Kids holding ‘virtual ride’ fundraiser

This year’s edition of the Cops For Kids Ride, an annual cycling event around the Okanagan and the Kootenays, is looking a little different.

However, due to extenuating circumstances this year, the organizers are setting up a a ‘virtual ride’ to raise funds for children in Cranbrook and the surrounding region.

In honour of the 20th anniversary of the Cops For Kids Ride, the organization is hosting its first ever virtual ride. Riders anywhere from beginner to hardcore are welcome to join in and ride anywhere from 50- 1,000km between May 20th and July 20th.

All money raised from East Kootenay riders will be directed back to the area to support kids.

How does it work, you might ask? Instructions from the Cranbrook RCMP:

• Go to the Cops for Kids website.

• Find the ‘Virtual Ride’ event.

• Follow the prompts on how to join the team.

• Don’t forget to share your page on your social media.

• All registered riders that raise or donate $500 minimum will receive a 20th Anniversary Cops for Kids jersey! (to be delivered fall 2020).

• All donations/registrations will receive a charitable tax receipt delivered by email at end of event.

• Thank you for joining us! Cops for Kids is looking forward to many virtual rides and ride challenges.

