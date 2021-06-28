Cooling tent set up at Community Connections for anyone in need

The Community Connections Society of Southeast BC has set up a cooling tent for anyone who needs it while the entire province deals with a record-breaking heatwave.

As temperatures continue to soar, Community Connections has placed one of their health outreach tents out front of their building located at 209A 16th Ave. North, but the Memorial Arena.

READ MORE: Heat wave dubbed ‘dangerous’, ‘historic’, bakes much of Western Canada

The tent not only provides a shady place for those in need, but is also equipped with water, sunscreen, aloe vera gel, freezies and a water mister.

ANKORS is located in the same building, and also has a shady space located at the back of the building. ANKORS staff is available and on site until 8p.m.

The cooling tent will be up Monday, June 28th until Wednesday, June 30th from 9a.m. to 4p.m.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.