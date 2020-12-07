The reverse Christmas parade takes place on December 19th, 2020 in Cranbrook. It will feature many houses decorated with lights (like the one pictured), as well as other fun surprises along the way. (Barry Coulter file)

The reverse Christmas parade takes place on December 19th, 2020 in Cranbrook. It will feature many houses decorated with lights (like the one pictured), as well as other fun surprises along the way. (Barry Coulter file)

Connect Church to host reverse Christmas parade

The reverse parade allows families to take part from the comfort of their vehicles

2020 has been a tough year for so many people, but Connect Church in Cranbrook has set out to remedy that by bringing some joy and happiness to the community with a reverse Christmas parade.

Jennifer Spyksma is a director with Connect Church. She explained that a few weeks ago her and her fellow directors were discussing the current state of affairs during a meeting, when the idea sparked to host a reverse parade.

“We were all really feeling the heaviness of COVID,” she said. “We just heard that the Santa Claus Parade was cancelled and we thought how hard this year has been for so many people.

“That’s when I said, ‘we need some fun!’ the idea sparked out of wanting to bring joy and fun to the community, as well as wanting to serve the community.”

The reverse parade dubbed, ‘Shining Light Into the Darkness’ will take place on Saturday, December 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The route is available on mobile devices through the Google Maps app and anyone is free to drive the route at their leisure between these times. Houses will be decorated with lights and other holiday spectacles. There will also be opportunities to give back to the community.

Spyksma hopes the reverse parade will bring families together in a different way.

“You know, a lot of people have been spending a lot of time with their families and maybe they’re spending more time inside. Many of the typical Christmas events and activities have been cancelled this year. We hope this can bring families together and allow them to do something a little different.”

All of the event and route information is available on the ‘Connect Church Presents: Reverse Christmas Parade’ Facebook event page. Route maps are also available at Connect Church, via their mailbox.

READ MORE: Cranbrook Santa Claus parade cancelled

READ MORE: Physically distanced photos with Santa

“There will be many fun surprises along the way including some pop-ups from ‘famous’ Christmas characters,” she said. “There will be Christmas carols on the radio and an amazing prize for the best dressed house. There will also be a scavenger hunt for kids to participate in, with a number of prizes from local businesses.”

Spyksma says the event is following strict COVID-19 guidelines and everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles for the entirety of the route.

“The great thing is that there is no need to leave your vehicle,” she explained. “Everything is visual and non-contact. We ask that you stay in your car and only travel with the people in your household. This is definitely a family activity, but of course you can honk at your neighbours and friends when you drive past them.”

Spkysma wants to thank the community for their support and willingness to turn her idea into a reality.

“The community has responded in such a tremendous way,” Spyksma said. “I’m organizing it, but really it is the community who has made this happen. Local businesses and non-profits have reached out; I have volunteers calling to ask how they can help. We are certain that this evening will bring our community together to share in the Christmas spirit.”


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man’s book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients throughout the province

Just Posted

The reverse Christmas parade takes place on December 19th, 2020 in Cranbrook. It will feature many houses decorated with lights (like the one pictured), as well as other fun surprises along the way. (Barry Coulter file)
Connect Church to host reverse Christmas parade

The reverse parade allows families to take part from the comfort of their vehicles

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
On rights, freedoms, and wearing masks

The Charter guarantees our rights and freedoms “only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society”

(File photo)
Teck officials update RDEK on proposed mine expansion near Elkford

Representatives from Teck updated local officials on the pace of a proposed… Continue reading

Adam Mooi as the Vancouver Whitecaps BMO Kootenay East Academy Centre head coach, and technical director of the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association. (Whitecaps FC)
New soccer head coach arrives in Cranbrook

Adam Mooi is new KEYSA technical director and will run Whitecaps academy programs in region.

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Interior Health Friday

One additional staff member at Kelowna long-term care home tests positive, no new deaths

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to be lifted in British Columbia today, but there are indications that health officials will be extending limits on events, sports and social gatherings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Deadline is up for COVID restrictions in B.C., although top doctor hints at extension

Henry said they would look at all the options and will wait until today to make the decision.

Rescuers from Cowichan Search and Rescue used ATV’s to help search for a man found stuck on a logging road near Skutz Falls last weekend. (Submitted photo)
Elderly man found safe after getting stuck for 14 hours on Vancouver Island logging road

RCMP, Cowichan Search & Rescue, lead search in Skutz Falls area

Vehicle passengers on closed decks are not allowed to stay in their cars, according to Transport Canada. Open decks such as the one pictured, are not under the same restriction. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Transport Canada probes 1,000+ reports of passengers refusing to leave vehicles on BC Ferries

Some calling for a second exemption to allow passengers to remain in vehicles again

People paint Black Lives Matter if English and French on Ste. Catherine Street Tuesday July 14, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Race-based data needed to make sound COVID vaccine, policy decisions: B.C. prof

Report finds COVID deaths in Canada are highest in neighbourhoods with more visible minorities

Former B.C. legislature clerk George McMinn (left) and others watch as Burnaby-Edmonds MLA Raj Chouhan, then assistant deputy speaker, tries out replica speaker’s chair set up for tourists, spring 2013. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
New speaker takes charge as B.C. legislature starts brief session

Burnaby MLA was assistant during Darryl Plecas era

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kevin Bieksa during his days playing with the Vancouver Canucks. (Photo: commons.wikimedia.org)
Bieksa to guest on free Canucks Alumni ‘Hot Stove’ on Zoom app

Former NHL player has become a game analyst on Sportsnet

Minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. Some mink farmers are concerned about COVID-19 spread through their mink. There have been outbreaks in mink farms in Europe and millions of mink had to be culled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Sergei Grits.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at B.C. mink farm

Minks can be naturally infected, and farmed minks can develop clinical illness, according to BCCDC

Most Read