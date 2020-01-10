Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies Invites Grant Applications

Pictured above: The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) AGM and “Granting Day,” 2019, at the Ground Floor Co-Workspacing in Cranbrook. Submitted

How can we make our communities even better places to live, work, and play? What new projects and initiatives will have a positive impact?

The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) is launching its annual granting process for its Community Funds in Elkford, Sparwood, and Fernie, as well as its endowment funds for Cranbrook and area. CFKR invites eligible non-profit organizations to apply from January 1st to March 1st, 2020.

Interested non-profits are invited to visit www.cfkrockies.ca/grants/ to review and download CFKR’s 2020 grant application guidelines and fillable pdf application form.

“It’s always exciting to launch our annual grant application process. It’s amazing to see the variety of applications that come in. This year is particularly special as 2020 is the first year of granting for the Elkford Community Fund,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director.

To be eligible to apply, an organization must be a CRA qualified donee, such as a registered charity, or, if the organization is not a qualified donee, enter into an agreement with a qualified donee. Grant applications need to clearly demonstrate a direct, positive benefit to local residents.

Most CFKR annual grants range from a few hundred dollars up to $1500 and support local non-profits in making our communities even better places to live, work, and play. From 2004 to 2019, the CFKR has given almost $500,000 to local projects and programs.

The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) takes a broad and inclusive view of what a community is and provides grants to the widest possible range of organizations and initiatives, including: Animal Welfare; Arts, Culture, and Heritage; Education; Environment; Mental Health and Addictions; Outdoor Recreation, Physical Activity, and Sports; Seniors’ Programs; and Social/Health Services.

For more information about CFKR’s 2020 grant application process, local non-profits are invited to connect with their local community contact person, as listed at www.cfkrockies.ca/grants/.

