Community Foundation gives out grants to help vulnerable residents

Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies grants $109,120 through the Emergency Community Support Fund

Ktunaxa Nation Council Social Sector Executive Director Debbie Whitehead (left), with with CFKR Executive Director Lynnette Wray. The Ktunaxa Nation Council Society – Outreach, support, and communications received $35,000 from Emergency Community Support Fund. Photo submitted

The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) has awarded $109,120 in grants to 10 local charities and qualified donees, to support residents who are most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19.

These grants are part of the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), funded by the Government of Canada.

“Thanks to the Emergency Community Support Fund, CFKR has been able to support the amazing work of local charities and qualified donees, which are providing assistance to our most vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director.

The grants are as follows:

• Ktunaxa Nation Council Society – Outreach, support, and communications: $35,000

• Elkford Women’s Task Force Society – Wage costs for COVID-19 staffing requirements at Elkford Play School: $10,000

• Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi ‘it/Tobacco Plains Indian Band – Outreach, support, and communications: $15,000

• The Salvation Army Kootenay Valley Community Church/Cranbrook Salvation Army – Equipment for food security and home delivery of meals: $6,647

• Blue Lake Forest Education Society – COVID-19 Day Camp in Cranbrook: $5,060

• Blue Lake Forest Education Society – COVID-19 Day Camp in Fernie: $6,515

• City of Fernie – Trinity Lodge COVID-19 cleaning strategy: $7,860

• Community Connections Society of Southeast BC – Office renovations and technology for communications: $19,910

• BC SPCA/EK SPCA – Emergency pet food and board: $2,000

SQx Danza – Dance program at the Jaffray school: $1,128

The ECSF is a $350 million fund that is being implemented with Community Foundations of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross, and United Way Centraide Canada, in partnership with local community foundations across the country. Its goal is to provide support to charities and non-profit organizations serving vulnerable Canadians.

CFKR has now granted its full ECSF allotment of $109,120 to qualified donees in the Elk Valley, Cranbrook, and the surrounding rural areas. CFKR is no longer accepting applications for this program.

For a full list of grants awarded through Community Foundations of Canada’s network, visit the CFC website.