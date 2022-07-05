Left to right: Kiana George, Cianna Braverock, Mayor Lee Pratt, Char Harpell, Elizabeth McLeod. Other Community Citizenship Award winners were not present at the presentation ceremony. (Barry Coulter photo)

Left to right: Kiana George, Cianna Braverock, Mayor Lee Pratt, Char Harpell, Elizabeth McLeod. Other Community Citizenship Award winners were not present at the presentation ceremony. (Barry Coulter photo)

Community Citizenship Awards presented

On Friday, July 1, Mayor Lee Pratt awarded deserving students with the Community Citizenship Awards at Canada Day festivities in Rotary Park. The students are selected based on community participation (involvement in an organization or activity that results in positive benefits to others and to the community at large), promotion of Cranbrook (involvement in an organization or activity that puts them in a position of ambassador for Cranbrook), and overall involvement with their schools that show dedication to school spirit, schoolwork, and leadership.

The 2022 Community Citizenship Award winners are:

• (From Mount Baker Secondary School) Char Harpelle, Rhiannon Kowalchuk, and Hayden Damstrom;

• (From Parkland Middle School) Hannah Watalla, Elizabeth McLeod, Donovin Fiorentino, Josh Pighin;

• (From Laurie Middle School) Kiana George, Cianna Braverock.

Previous story
Journey out of homelessness
Next story
Cranbrook celebrates a glorious Canada Day

Just Posted

Left to right: MP Rob Morrison, Keon Chung of Just Music, who ran sound for the occasion, Nasu'kin Joe Pierre of Aq'am, MLA Tom Shypitka. (Barry Coulter photo)
Cranbrook celebrates a glorious Canada Day

One of the recipients of CBT funding through the RDEK is Angel Flight East Kootenay.
2022/2023 Columbia Basin Trust Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Programs Funding Approved

Left to right: Kiana George, Cianna Braverock, Mayor Lee Pratt, Char Harpell, Elizabeth McLeod. Other Community Citizenship Award winners were not present at the presentation ceremony. (Barry Coulter photo)
Community Citizenship Awards presented

Bowen Byram is pictured with family and friends with the Stanley Cup shortly after the Colorado’s Game 6 victory, including his Mom Stacey and Dad Shawn (second and third from left). (Photo courtesy the Byram family)
Bowen Byram is Cranbrook’s fifth Stanley Cup winner