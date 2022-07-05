Community Citizenship Awards presented

On Friday, July 1, Mayor Lee Pratt awarded deserving students with the Community Citizenship Awards at Canada Day festivities in Rotary Park. The students are selected based on community participation (involvement in an organization or activity that results in positive benefits to others and to the community at large), promotion of Cranbrook (involvement in an organization or activity that puts them in a position of ambassador for Cranbrook), and overall involvement with their schools that show dedication to school spirit, schoolwork, and leadership.

The 2022 Community Citizenship Award winners are:

• (From Mount Baker Secondary School) Char Harpelle, Rhiannon Kowalchuk, and Hayden Damstrom;

• (From Parkland Middle School) Hannah Watalla, Elizabeth McLeod, Donovin Fiorentino, Josh Pighin;

• (From Laurie Middle School) Kiana George, Cianna Braverock.