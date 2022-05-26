College of the Rockies recognizing Indigenous History Month with guest speakers

Ktunaxa Nation leaders Bonnie Harvey (right) and Kathryn Teneese will present at the College of the Rockies, as COTR marks Indigenous History Month

June is Indigenous History Month (IHM), a time to recognize the rich history, heritage, resilience, and diversity of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis people in our region, and across Canada. College of the Rockies is honoured to recognize IHM by hosting two distinguished Ktunaxa speakers.

“Bonnie and Kathryn are two dynamic and knowledgeable speakers,” said Dana Wesley, Executive Director, Indigenous Strategy and Reconciliation. “We’re honoured that they will be sharing their wisdom with us for Indigenous History Month.”

Bonnie Harvey, a proud Ktunaxa woman who has travelled throughout the region and beyond to share her knowledge and love through legends, will kick of Indigenous History Month. Her presentation entitled Aq’am and Ktunaxa Perspectives with Bonnie Harvey will take place on June 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

On June 8, Kathryn Teneese will present A Conversation About Reconciliation. Teneese, both a former College of the Rockies student and instructor, has participated in local and provincial public service since the late 1960s. Most recently she has served as a member of the British Columbia Climate Solutions and Clean Growth Advisory Council. Her presentation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Both events will take place at the College’s Cranbrook campus’ Lecture Theatre (KC 250) or can be viewed online. Pre-registration for the free presentations is required at cotr.ca/events.