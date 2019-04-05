College of the Rockies hosts International Day Celebration

College of the Rockies will host a free International Day Celebration on Thursday, April 11, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the College gymnasium.

“This celebration is an opportunity to showcase our cultural diversity at College of the Rockies – we currently have students representing 32 countries at the College,” says Wayne Lee-Ying, Manager, International Education at College of the Rockies. “Attendees will enjoy cultural display booths and performances from around the world, right here in Cranbrook. We encourage all those who attend to chat with our students about their cultures and experiences.”

The celebration kicks-off at 5:30 p.m. with students sharing their culture at various booths throughout the gymnasium. Interested participants will receive a passport and be eligible to win prizes based on the number of booths visited.

At 6:30 p.m. the entertainment begins with student singing and dancing performances. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

“Having a diverse student body provides an enriching educational experience for all of our students, and helps us to produce graduates who are both culturally intelligent and committed to global citizenship,” Lee-Ying adds.

Learn more about International education at College of the Rockies at: cotr.ca/cotr-international