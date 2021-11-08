College of the Rockies hosting virtual Open House

College of the Rockies Recruitment Officers (l-r) Kristy Brons and Jennifer Inglis will join other College faculty, staff, and current students to share information about the College’s many programs and services at the virtual Open House from November 15 to 19.

College of the Rockies will host a virtual Open House during the week of November 15 to 19, with a chance to win a $700 tuition voucher.

“This year it is easier than ever to take part in our Open House,” said Jennifer Inglis, College Recruitment Officer. “Each evening we’ll have targeted online presentations so participants can get the information they want about the programs that interest them most, directly from faculty and staff. And they can do it without having to leave the comfort of their own home.”

The virtual Open House will kick-off at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, with a look at the College’s Health and Family Studies programs. In the subsequent days, presentations will focus on Trades and Technology; Arts & Sciences and Education; and Business, Tourism, and Adventure. Friday, November 19 participants can learn more about Student Services, Student Housing, Adult Upgrading, International opportunities, and ask questions to a student and alumni panel.

Sessions will be hosted by College faculty and staff who will, whenever possible, share their information in unique and engaging ways.

“We encourage participants to attend as many of the sessions as possible, and to be sure to ask questions,” Inglis said. “Our faculty and staff are eager to discuss their specific programs and services and look forward to the opportunity to interact with community members and future students.”

Participants who register for at least one evening and fill out an application form between November 15 and 19, will have their application fee credited back toward their first semester’s tuition. All registered participants will also be entered to win a $700 tuition voucher, with the first 100 registrants also receiving a College of the Rockies “You Rock” swag bag.

Learn more about College of the Rockies’ Open House and register for the event at cotr.ca/open-house