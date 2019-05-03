College of the Rockies celebrates annual Awards Ceremony

Over $89,000 in scholarships, bursaries, and awards presented to students in the ‘18/19 academic year

SUBMITTED

The College of the Rockies celebrated their annual Awards Ceremony on Thursday, May 2, awarding 114 scholarships, bursaries and awards valued at over $89,000 to deserving students.

“These awards are made possible through the support we receive from our business, industry, and community partners,” said Doris Silva, Director of Student Affairs. “That support is instrumental in helping students achieve their goals of attending post-secondary school and moving into successful careers.”

The 2018/19 academic year saw the addition of three new financial awards. Four Teck Scholarships were awarded to students in the College’s Electrician and Heavy Mechanical programs. In June 2018, Teck donated $1 million to the College, with $100,000 of those funds designated for scholarships.

A $45,000 donation made by the Echoridge Foundation will benefit students in Nursing, Welding, and Early Childhood education for many years to come, while a $1,000 award was made available this year thanks to a generous donation from the Cranbrook Snowmobile Club.

Continuing a long tradition of supporting College of the Rockies students, Columbia Basin Trust upped their annual contribution by $10,000, making over $45,000 in Trust awards available this academic year.

“We are so grateful to all of our award, bursary, and scholarship contributors for their commitment to ensuring the success of College of the Rockies students,” Silva added.

Businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in establishing a scholarship, bursary, or award are encouraged to contact Graham Knipfel, Director of Donor and Alumni Engagement at giving@cotr.bc.ca or by phone at 250-489-8263.

