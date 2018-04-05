CNOY has raised $37,770 to date

A huge shout out to Louis Nelson, Manager at Domino’s Cranbrook and Rocky Hunter, owner of Domino’s Cranbrook for their continued and tremendous support of the Coldest Night of the Year 2018 for the homeless, hungry and hurting in our Community.

Domino’s Cranbrook donated half the day’s sales to the event and raised $1123.14 Funds raised were donated to the Community Connections Society SE BC, Homeless Outreach and Homeless Prevention programs. On hand to accept the cheque were the Homeless Outreach and Prevention Coordinators Tracy Pound and Erin Pan.

Thank you to the Community at large for supporting this cause and making a difference.

To date the Coldest Night of the Year 2018 has raised $37,770!

It takes a Community with Heart —We thank you!

Margy DeNeef Slute