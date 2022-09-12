CMHA Kootenays hosts World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day event

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kootenays Branch held an event in Rotary Park to mark World Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

This year’s theme is ‘creating hope through action’, and the event saw several presentations to raise awareness, hope and action within the community. It is also a day to promote awareness of the programs that are available to Cranbrook and Kootenay residents.

CMHA is a national charity that helps maintain and improve mental health for all Canadians. Across the Kootenays they offer 29 programs and services including mental health services, support specific for women, men, families and youth, they offer campus resources, housing, crisis intervention and volunteer services.

CMHA has hosted the event since 2015.

Along with presentations, there were several organizations at the event to help raise awareness, drumming from the Ka’Kin Na Na youth drum group, and a vigil was held at the end of the evening to remember those who have lost their lives to suicide.

Natalie Hake, Director of Public Education and Crisis Services for CMHA Kootenays, was one of many speakers at the event.

She explained that Crisis Line calls have increased by 40 per cent since the pandemic began, and there has been a 62 per cent increase in suicide-related interventions.

She says events like this aim not only to raise awareness, but to let people know that they are not alone and that they can always reach out to someone no matter what.

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO), according to the WHO website.

“The 10th of September each year focuses attention on the issue, reduces stigma and raises awareness among organizations, government, and the public, giving a singular message that suicide can be prevented,” says the WHO.

WHO estimates that 703,000 people take their own lives every year.

“For every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide,” the WHO says. “Millions of people suffer intense grief or are otherwise profoundly impacted by suicidal behaviours.”

For help call:

Call the Interior Crisis Line at 1-888-353-CARE (2273) for support, resource and Information. The line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433). If you are thinking about ending your life or are concerned about someone who may be, you can call for help any time of day or night, from anywhere across BC. It’s a free call.

Kid’s Help Phone: Call 1-800-668-6868. For kids and teens (ages 20 and under), professional counsellors are available to help, 24 hours a day. It’s free, confidential and anonymous.

Mental Health Support Line: Call 310-6789 (do not add 604, 778 or 250 before the number). This number will connect you to your local BC crisis line without a wait or busy signal, 24 hours a day. Crisis line workers are trained to help provide emotional support as well as mental health information and resources.