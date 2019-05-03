Classic car show returns to downtown Cranbrook

2019 Cranbrook Cruise’In kicks off Wednesday, May 8, on 10th Avenue S., from 5 to 9 pm

The dozens of classic, vintage and restored automobiles of the area will be on display, on the second Wednesday of every month through the summer and fall, starting May 8, on 10th Avenue South in downtown Cranbrook

Start your engines — the East Kootenay’s showcase to classic car culture is set for its second annual incarnation in downtown Cranbrook.

Starting on Wednesday, May 8, the Cranbrook Cruise’In is returning, and with it the classic and vintage cars of the area, to 10th Avenue South, by Rotary Park.

The second annual Cruise’In runs once a month, on the second Wednesday of each month, through October.

As well as celebrating the colorful, hot-rodding nature of Cranbrook, the Cruise’In creates another unique downtown event, and gets those vintage cars out of their garages.

Len Bousquet says organizers want to build on last year’s success, adding new features to the event, getting more people downtown to check it out, and getting more cars out as well.

“There are about 85 cars sitting in garages [that organizers know about in the area] … garage art,” Bousquet said. We’re hoping to get them out.”

Cranbrook Cruise’In would be a great opportunity for younger car collectors and enthusiasts to talk to like-minded veterans and experts, he added.

Last year’s inaugural on-going car show proved a great draw to the downtown core. It really began to pick up in June, and became a go-to event for the Cranbrook summer.

Organizers would like to get window cars made up for the exhibitors, and pocket cards for visitors. Vendors are welcome to come and set up shop. The event will run from 5 pm to 9 pm each time, and perhaps will finish up with a cruise around downtown.

The local car collector community is comprised of some remarkable individuals — experts at their craft. And getting them together, talking about their craft and showing off their automobiles, is a growing passion in communities around North America. You can go to a car show every day in Arizona, Bousquet said. And Kelowna’s car show is now up to 125 cars.]

All together, Cranbrook Cruise’In gives this broad community a regular focus during the summer months — an occasion and a space to gather, to show and to shine.

“There’s a lot of younger guys getting into it now,” Bousquet added.

Everyone is welcome to take part in Cranbrook Cruise’In. For more information, contact Len at 250-426-7092