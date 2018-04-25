Classic car culture reborn with Cranbrook Cruise’In

Set your odometers for May 9, and a rebirth of classic car culture in Cranbrook and the Kootenays.

Starting on Wednesday, May 9, and running every second Wednesday through October, the Cranbrook Cruise’In will draw classic cars downtown to 10th Avenue South, by Rotary Park.

As well as celebrating the colorful, hot-rodding nature of Cranbrook, the Cruise’In aims to create another unique downtown event, and get those cars out of their garages.

“The response has been really positive, from car owners, garages, the Chamber of Commerce …” said Len Bousquet, one of the organizers of Cranbrook Cruise’In.

Bousquet said the local car collector community is comprised of some remarkable individuals — experts at their craft. And getting them together, talking about their craft and showing off their automobiles, is a growing passion in communities around North America. You can go to a car show every day in Arizona, he said. And Kelowna’s car show is now up to 125 cars.

“They’re amazing people, what they can do to bring these cars back to life,” Bousquet said.

Organizers are looking to get classic car owners in Kimberley involved. They’ve been talking to the [local] English car club, even the Harley Davidson people.

All together, Cranbrook Cruise’In looks to give this broad community a regular focus during the summer months — an occasion and a space to gather, to show and to shine.

“There’s a lot of younger guys getting into it now,” Bousquet added.

Launching on May 9, Cranbrook Cruise’In will run every second Wednesday through October, from 5 pm to 9 pm, on 10th Avenue South by Rotary Park.

“We’re doing what a lot of communities do,” Bousquet said. “Pick a spot to go. No prizes, no awards — “The whole idea is to get the classic cars out of their garages, where they’re collecting dust.”

Some musical performances may be added to the mix, Bousquet said. And of course the Fire Hall Kitchen and Tap is expected be open in June, in case all that car talk makes you thirsty.

Everyone is welcome to take part in Cranbrook Cruise’In. For more information, contact Dave at 250-427-2614, or Len at 250-426-7092