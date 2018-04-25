Classic car culture reborn with Cranbrook Cruise’In

Set your odometers for May 9, and a rebirth of classic car culture in Cranbrook and the Kootenays.

Starting on Wednesday, May 9, and running every second Wednesday through October, the Cranbrook Cruise’In will draw classic cars downtown to 10th Avenue South, by Rotary Park.

As well as celebrating the colorful, hot-rodding nature of Cranbrook, the Cruise’In aims to create another unique downtown event, and get those cars out of their garages.

“The response has been really positive, from car owners, garages, the Chamber of Commerce …” said Len Bousquet, one of the organizers of Cranbrook Cruise’In.

Bousquet said the local car collector community is comprised of some remarkable individuals — experts at their craft. And getting them together, talking about their craft and showing off their automobiles, is a growing passion in communities around North America. You can go to a car show every day in Arizona, he said. And Kelowna’s car show is now up to 125 cars.

“They’re amazing people, what they can do to bring these cars back to life,” Bousquet said.

Organizers are looking to get classic car owners in Kimberley involved. They’ve been talking to the [local] English car club, even the Harley Davidson people.

All together, Cranbrook Cruise’In looks to give this broad community a regular focus during the summer months — an occasion and a space to gather, to show and to shine.

“There’s a lot of younger guys getting into it now,” Bousquet added.

Launching on May 9, Cranbrook Cruise’In will run every second Wednesday through October, from 5 pm to 9 pm, on 10th Avenue South by Rotary Park.

“We’re doing what a lot of communities do,” Bousquet said. “Pick a spot to go. No prizes, no awards — “The whole idea is to get the classic cars out of their garages, where they’re collecting dust.”

Some musical performances may be added to the mix, Bousquet said. And of course the Fire Hall Kitchen and Tap is expected be open in June, in case all that car talk makes you thirsty.

Everyone is welcome to take part in Cranbrook Cruise’In. For more information, contact Dave at 250-427-2614, or Len at 250-426-7092

3rd annual Kootenay Fibre Arts Festival

MP Stetski secures $600K for summer jobs funding

The Kootenay Columbia region is receiving $625,097 in federal assistance for summer… Continue reading

Cranbrook vet receives Quilt of Valour

Local Quilts of Valour representative Cindy Postnikoff presented another quilt this week,… Continue reading

RCMP report for April 16 to April 23

Cranbrook RCMP responded to 121 calls over the week past

Osprey nest at Idlewild finds immediate occupants

A pair of osprey have taken up residence and are in the process of building their new home overlooking the newly rehabilitated dam and lake at the Cranbrook park

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

Letters to the Editor: April 25

Dewar Creek Watershed If you are a recreational user of the backcountry… Continue reading

At the Cranbrook Public Library for April 24

Column: At the Library for April 24 Mike Selby ‘Never Rest On… Continue reading

Issues split Trump and Macron, handshakes and kisses aside

Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron professed a sunny, best-friends relationship

How hospitals prepare for mass-casualty incidents

Code Orange alerts explained following the Toronto van attack

Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator

A jury of seven men and five women are to decide actor Bill Cosby’s fate

Memorial to victims of Toronto van attack continues to grow

The subway station where a van was used to run down pedestrians has reopened in Toronto

Small aircraft touches down on Calgary street

The twin-engine plane was apparently short on fuel forcing an emergency landing

B.C.'s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver

