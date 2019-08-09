Class of ‘79, joining forces with Class of ‘80, set to reconvene

Reunion for Mount Baker ‘79 alumni this Saturday, Aug. 10, in Cranbrook. Class of ‘80 invited too

One of the largest graduating classes Mount Baker Secondary School has ever seen is reconvening to mark its 40th anniversary.

The reunion, set for this Saturday, August 10, will be even larger than the Class of ’79 itself. As per tradition, alumni from the Class of ’80 are invited. The two grades were a tight-knit group back in the day, and people from Cranbrook, Kimberley and around the country are descending to rekindle those old ties.

Organizers have a slate of activities lined up for the attendees, starting with Yoga in the Park, set fro 8:30 am in Rotary Park, downtown Cranbrook.

A hike up Eager Hill is offered mid-morning. Participants can meet at the Chamber of Cranbrook office on Cranbrook Street North at 10 a.m. Those interested, call Stan at 250-464-1101.

Golfers can hit the links at Mission Hills Golf Course at 1 p.m. Contact Jackie at 250-919-3845.

Then it’s time to “Party Like It’s 1979!” The party is set for the Prestige Inn, starting at 6:30 with appetizers, until the live band takes the stage.

To register, call Jay at 250-489-8987. For more information, call Carrie at 250-421-1668.

Above: Will Jay Nelson’s automobile of 1979 ride again? The alumni of the Mount Baker Secondary School Class of ‘79 will find out this weekend. Photo courtesy Stan Saliken. Below: The Graduates of the Class of ‘79, at the start of their Graduation Parade. All cars painted up in watercolour, police permit and everything, and hit the downtown Cranbrook core. Jackie Tank is in the foreground. The grads reunify this weekend, marking 40 years of the Class of ‘79. Photo courtesy Stan Saliken.

 

Most Read