City installs sculpture art walk downtown

Sculptures from numerous BC artists installed as part of community vibrancy initiative

The sculpted work of numerous well-known artists from around the province are steadily arriving in Cranbrook as part of the launch of a new City-sponsored “sculpture art walk” that is currently being produced in the downtown core.

The City partnered with the Castlegar Sculpture Walk Society and they are thrilled to be bringing these artists and their work into the streets of Key City.

You may have noticed that five of these sculptures have already been installed at City Hall, Spirit Square, the Cranbrook Public Library, Studio Stage Door and at the RCMP station. Some of the pieces include Victoria BC’s David Hunwick’s “The Gatekeeper,” which has been installed at Spirit Square near the Rotary Clock Tower.

There os also the Rethinker, done by Wendy Morrison — you can see this one at the Library. All of the installations will be displayed throughout the downtown core throughout the coming year.

“As we await the arrival of two additional pieces, a mobile-friendly website is being developed that will allow residents and visitors to learn about the artists, and details about the piece itself,” said Paul Heywood, Acting Director of Community Services for the City of Cranbrook.

“The website will also provide a map of all the important art works we already have in town, including the historic buildings and murals that already enhance Cranbrook on a daily basis,” noted Heywood.

Heywood added that he believes all these new artistic works will be a “catalyst for tourists and local residents to start talking about the artwork, sculptures, and murals that Cranbrook already has on display throughout the city.”

These installations are a part of the City’s new vibrancy initiative that seeks to engage Cranbrook’s art scene and the city’s resident’s, while at the same time bolstering both tourism and community development.


