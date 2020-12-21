Christmas spirit comes alive with reverse drive-thru parade

Clayton and Joelle Parsons sing Christmas carols in Candy Cane Lane as part of the Reverse Christmas Parade 2020 organized by Connect Church. Trevor Crawley photo.

COVID-19 can’t crush the Christmas spirit.

Local residents took to the streets in their vehicles on Saturday night as part of a ‘reverse’ Christmas parade organized by Connect Church.

The church created a map of notable Christmas light displays and yard setups around town, with stops for contactless donations to local charitable causes.

The Salvation Army raised $2,755.40 for the emergency food program, the Cranbrook Food Bank filled a utility trailer of donated items while also raising $1,363, and Cranbrook Dodge and the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club filled a truck and a van full of toys.

Some neighbourhoods were alive with the sound of music, as Clayton and Joelle Parsons sang Christmas carols at Candy Cane Lane , and Caitlyn McCaughey sang songs at the Salvation Army, while Mal Peterson and Carey Henry also performed at a live nativity scene on the parade route.