CHCA Thrift Store re-opens in Cranbrook

After a closure of 15 months, due to the pandemic, the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store on 8th Avenue South has once again opened its doors for business.

The Thrift Store, manned by the CHCA volunteers, operates, to raise funds for our East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

The Board of Directors decided it was time to open up, seeing as almost all of the volunteers have now received their second vaccine.

“We would like to thank our Volunteers and our Patrons for their wonderful patience and we look forward to their continued support,” said Odette Rouse, First Vice President, ranbrook Health Care Auxiliary.