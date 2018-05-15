Back Row: Bonnie Close, Past President; Anne Little, Membership Director; Shirley Yurchyshyn, Director at Large; Deanna Atkison, Social Director; Odette Rouse, First Vice President; Dorothy Ratch, In-Hospital-Services Director; Eldene Smedstead , Gift Shop Director. Seated: Jean Lees, Second Vice President; Melanie Dodgson, President; Lynn Maffioli, Treasurer; Norma Boyle, Secretary.

CHCA board of directors 2018

The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary have a new slate of Directors, elected at the organization’s annual general meeting. This enthusiastic group will continue to oversee all aspects of their organization and will serve our EKRH and its patients by providing approximately $500,000 annually to purchase equipment and provide services for the patients and visitors.

Back Row: Bonnie Close, Past President; Anne Little, Membership Director; Shirley Yurchyshyn, Director at Large; Deanna Atkison, Social Director; Odette Rouse, First Vice President; Dorothy Ratch, In-Hospital-Services Director; Eldene Smedstead , Gift Shop Director. Seated: Jean Lees, Second Vice President; Melanie Dodgson, President; Lynn Maffioli, Treasurer; Norma Boyle, Secretary.

The 240 member strong volunteer group look forward to working with their new Board of Directors.

Submitted

Previous story
New ‘Peace Grove’ planted

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit in Marysville

On Monday, May 14 around 5p.m. ambulance, fire, and police responded to… Continue reading

CHCA board of directors 2018

The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary have a new slate of Directors, elected… Continue reading

New ‘Peace Grove’ planted

After a long four years of planning by Cranbrook Celebration for Peace Society and City of Cranbrook Leisure Services, the long awaited Rocky Mountain Peace Grove is planted.

Cranbrook Bandits win some, lose some in opening weekend tourneys

Senior ‘A’ team puts up 1-2 record at Loggertown Wood Bat Classic, Juniors go 2-2 in Mission Valley

Anthrax/Testament concert cancelled

Refunds available at Western Financial Place box office

WATCH: The 33rd Annual Kootenay Children’s Festival

A crowd of hundreds descended upon Mount Baker field for the 33rd… Continue reading

WATCH: The 33rd Annual Kootenay Children’s Festival

A crowd of hundreds descended upon Mount Baker field for the 33rd… Continue reading

NAFTA: As deadline nears, Trudeau, Trump discuss prospects of quick deal

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the possibility Monday of immediately wrapping up a NAFTA deal

Alberta school division sorry after employee dressed as Spice Girl with blackface

An Alberta school division has apologized after a staff member at a Christian school wore blackface while dressed has a Spice Girl

55 dead in Gaza protests as Israel fetes US Embassy move

Thousands of Palestinians protested near Gaza’s border with Israel, as Israel enjoyed the festive inauguration of new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

Federal budget bill quietly proposes tool to ease penalties for corporate crime

A proposal that would allow prosecutors to suspend criminal charges against companies has been added to fed’s budget legislation.

Tory staffer lobbied senators to delay legal-pot bill weeks before being fired

An employee of the Conservatives’ lead Senate critic on marijuana legalization had been lobbying independent senators for several weeks before he was fired

Update: High court orders new trial for parents convicted in toddler’s meningitis death

The parents will be appealing their conviction for failing to provide the necessaries of life to the Supreme Court of Canada

Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Ten-year-old girl and woman seriously injured in incident in Nanaimo on Saturday

Most Read

  • CHCA board of directors 2018

    The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary have a new slate of Directors, elected…

  • New ‘Peace Grove’ planted

    After a long four years of planning by Cranbrook Celebration for Peace Society and City of Cranbrook Leisure Services, the long awaited Rocky Mountain Peace Grove is planted.