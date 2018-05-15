CHCA board of directors 2018

Back Row: Bonnie Close, Past President; Anne Little, Membership Director; Shirley Yurchyshyn, Director at Large; Deanna Atkison, Social Director; Odette Rouse, First Vice President; Dorothy Ratch, In-Hospital-Services Director; Eldene Smedstead , Gift Shop Director. Seated: Jean Lees, Second Vice President; Melanie Dodgson, President; Lynn Maffioli, Treasurer; Norma Boyle, Secretary.

The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary have a new slate of Directors, elected at the organization’s annual general meeting. This enthusiastic group will continue to oversee all aspects of their organization and will serve our EKRH and its patients by providing approximately $500,000 annually to purchase equipment and provide services for the patients and visitors.

Back Row: Bonnie Close, Past President; Anne Little, Membership Director; Shirley Yurchyshyn, Director at Large; Deanna Atkison, Social Director; Odette Rouse, First Vice President; Dorothy Ratch, In-Hospital-Services Director; Eldene Smedstead , Gift Shop Director. Seated: Jean Lees, Second Vice President; Melanie Dodgson, President; Lynn Maffioli, Treasurer; Norma Boyle, Secretary.

The 240 member strong volunteer group look forward to working with their new Board of Directors.

Submitted