The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary are happy to present two cheques for $3,000, each to deserving graduates who are furthering their education in the health care field.

Pictured are 1st Vice President Odette Rouse, Scholarship recipients Danielle Lins and Jasmine Beaulac, with CHCA President Melanie Dodgson.