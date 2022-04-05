CFKR creates “Addressing Homelessness” Fund

Interest from fund will provide a yearly grant to help non-profits supporting people in Cranbrook who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness

The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) is pleased to announce the establishment of its newest endowment fund, the Addressing Homelessness Fund.

Because CFKR’s endowment funds are permanently invested, the interest from this fund will provide a grant, every year, forever, directed to local non-profits that support people in Cranbrook, who are currently experiencing homelessness or are at risk for homelessness. The first grant will be provided in 2023 and is estimated to total approximately $5,000.

“Homelessness is a complex, multi-faceted issue, and it’s affecting our community in many ways,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director. “CFKR is honoured to establish this fund to support the compassionate, evidence-based support that our local non-profits are providing to community members who are affected by homelessness.”

Local non-profits can apply for the Addressing Homelessness grant via CFKR’s annual community granting process, between January 1st and February 15th of each year.

Following a thorough due diligence process, CFKR established the Addressing Homelessness Fund using the monies raised for The Salvation Army’s proposed homeless shelter project, which began in approximately 2009 through a community coalition.

In late 2020, The Salvation Army confirmed that they would not be proceeding with their shelter project and agreed that these funds should be made available for similar purposes.

In consultation with local service providers, CFKR was advised that the current BC Housing project was fully funded and did not require additional financial support. At that point, the CFKR Board began the due diligence process towards establishing this new endowment fund.

Wray stated, “We would like to share our heartfelt appreciation with each and every person and business who donated to this cause over the years, including past events such as the Stone Soup Challenge and Miracle on Baker Street. We are very pleased that we can now put these funds to good use in our community.”