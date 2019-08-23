Celebrating providers at Community Connections Support Services

Community Connections Support Services had a ‘thank you’ barbeque for local providers in the community

Community Connections Support Services came together to say ‘thank you’ to their providers in Cranbrook.

On Aug. 22 providers celebrated with a lunch at Baker Park, and thanked for all that they do.

Providers help with their home share and respite care services.

The home share service is sharing your home on a full-time basis with an adult who lives with a developmental disability and is supported by Community Living BC. Providers are matched with a person based on their shared interests, lifestyle and the level of care they can provide.

Providers can be anyone who has an interest in supporting people, which will promote dignity, choice and inclusion.

The individuals who utilize the home share program are provided with social, recreational and growth opportunities. All the while being provided a supportive home environment.

For the provider, they get the opportunity to share their lives and demonstrate to their family the benefits of full-time care. As well, it provides additional family income.

More information about the Community Connections Support Services home share and respite programs can be found at their website www.commconn.ca.



jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter