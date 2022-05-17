With support from CBT, the Kootenay Children’s Festival has already taken place, to great success. Photo submitted

With support from CBT, the Kootenay Children’s Festival has already taken place, to great success. Photo submitted

CBT provides support as summer festivals return to the Kootenays

The last few summers have been bereft of the staple of many Kootenay towns — festivals. Most were cancelled due to COVID-19, or if they did run, they were smaller or virtual.

That all changes for the summer of 2022, as many of our summer favourites return. To help give some of the festivals a boost this summer the Columbia Basin Trust is providing financial support.

Two of the festivals, the Kootenay Children’s Festival in Cranbrook and the Wings Over the Rockies Nature Festival in Invermere, have already successfully taken place.

The 12 festivals receiving CBT support are:

• The 16th Annual Snow King’s MasqueParade

• Kootenay Children’s Festival, Cranbrook, May 7, 2022

• Wings Over the Rockies Nature Festival, Invermere, May 9 to 15, 2022

• Steamboat Mountain Music Festival, Edgewater, July 8 to 10, 2022

• Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival, Kaslo, July 29 to 31, 2022

• Wapiti Music Festival, Fernie, August 5 to 6, 2022

• Nelson International Mural Festival, Nelson, August 12 to 14, 2022

• Flats Fest, Canal Flats, August 19 to 21, 2022

• Kimberley Kaleidoscope Festival, Kimberley, August 20 to 27, 2022

• PEAK Music Festival, Cranbrook, September 2 to 3, 2022

• Tiny Lights Festival, Ymir, September 2 to 4, 2022

• LUNA Festival, Revelstoke, September 23-25, 2022

The Trust continues to support many other community events annually through its sponsorship program.

