The Village of Canal Flats is undertaking several steps to reduce its climate impact with the support of Columbia Basin Trust.

CBT funds energy-efficient projects throughout Kootenays

Over $2 million in funding

The Columbia Basin Trust has announced funding for more projects that help communities reduce operating costs and gain efficiencies while working toward climate resiliency goals.

In Canal Flats, the village is purchasing an electric vehicle, installing solar in the daycare and completion energy efficiency upgrades to the comity hall, such as improving the HVAC system. Total Canal Flats funding is $239,250

“These activities will significantly reduce operating costs, enhance our spaces for community members and showcase immediate impact based on our recently developed climate action strategy,” said Richard Wayken, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Technology Officer. “This clearly demonstrates our Mayor and Council’s commitment to technology solutions. Canal Flats is utilizing technologically advanced systems to achieve an environmentally friendly living environment. Even children in the daycare will have the opportunity to learn about being environmentally conscious.”

Other East Kootenay projects include:

City of Cranbrook – $70,660 for purchase of an EV

RDEK – Install solar on Elko pump house and purchase of an EV and charging station, $185,000

District of Invermere – install solar on the courthouse and purchase an EV and charging stations, $97,900

Radium Hot Springs – install solar and compete energy efficiency upgrades on village office and public works building

In the West Kootenay:

RDCK- install solar on the Creston and District Community Complex, purchase an EV and charging system, $142.500

Creston – install solar on the emergency services building and purchase an EVE and two charging stations, $102,600

Fruitvale – install solar on the Beaver valley cold Care Centre; complete energy efficiency upgrades to village office, and purchase an EV and install public use charging stations. $106,125

Kaslo – purchase an EV and complete energy efficient upgrades on the Kemball Memorial Centre $170,100

Montrose – purchase an EV and complete energy upgrades to the community hall and village office $96,310

Nakusp – purchase an EV and install public use charging stations $76,100

Nelson – Purchase an EV $70,040

New Denver – complete energy efficiency upgrades on the sun Hall, $20,700

Salmo – install solar and complete energy efficiency upgrades to village office and public works building, $78,600

Silverton – install solar to municipal complex, complete energy efficiency upgrades on Memorial Hall and the village office, and purchase an EV and charging stations, $299,000

Trail – purchase an EV and charging station $93,750

