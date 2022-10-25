CBEEN announces Excellence in Environmental Education awards

The Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network (CBEEN) has announced their Awards of Excellence in Environmental Education and a number of teachers across the Columbia Basin, from Fernie to Revelstoke, have been recognized.

The award acknowledge teachers for their efforts in educating students and the public on environmental stewardship and sustainability.

“The 2022 award winners include early years, Indigenous, and community educators, along with primary and intermediate teachers. All are committed to creating opportunities for people to connect with, learn about, and learn from our amazing local environment” said Mia King, Program Manager for CBEEN. “We are grateful for their dedication to increasing the ecological literacy of students, professionals, and community members throughout the Columbia Basin.”

CBEEN’s 2022 Awards of Excellence in Environmental Education were awarded to:

• Indigenous Educator – Jenna Jasek (Invermere)

• Indigenous Educator – Lisa Moore (Revelstoke)

• Primary Teacher – Caren Nagao (Golden)

• Primary Teacher – Jodi Casey (Invermere)

• Primary Teacher – Rita Corcoran (Slocan Valley)

• Intermediate Teacher – Matt Kieller (Revelstoke)

• Intermediate Teacher – Sarah Newton (Revelstoke)

• Early Years Educator – Cheryl Anderson (Kimberley)

• Early Years Educator – Evelyn Walker (Columbia Valley)

• Community Educator – Kathy Murray (Fernie/Elk Valley/South Country)

• Community Educator – Hailey Ross (Revelstoke)

• Community Educator – Jade Berrill (Revelstoke)

When notified of her award, Rocky Mountain SD6 Vice Principal for Indigenous Education and Equity, Jenna Jasek said, “My passion for learning about my culture and sharing knowledge with students and staff is a gift for Mother Earth. She is our greatest teacher. Outdoor education, learning about the environment and Indigenous perspectives weave together like the perfect braid. I will always be on this journey and invite others to join me. KUKSTSEMC!”

Primary school teacher Jodi Casey explained how she started delivering lessons outside: “It began with the inspiration from an outdoor conference and with some trepidation, I started taking students outside once a week through the seasons. Quickly I came to see that all children thrive and find inspiration in nature. With a few fabulous outdoor resources, it became so easy to take our learning outside for any subject through all the seasons. Now it’s my students and my favourite time in the week. We always come back rejuvenated, having shared a common experience in a fresh, new space. The possibilities are endless! With all the amazing outdoor learning and leadership in this region, I am beyond honored to receive this award.”

The awards were announced during a ceremony at tehprovincial Classroos to Communities conference in Revelstoke on October 21, 2022.

