Canfor helps wrap up final construction costs for New Dawn Place

While construction is complete for the new indoor facility, New Dawn Place, the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association (KEYSA) is continuing key community fundraising to complete financial commitments associated with the initial construction. Recently, we were thrilled to receive a generous donation from Canfor for $10,000 as part of their Good Things Come From Trees community program. This donation marks the largest single donation in 2021 and goes a long way to helping us wrap up the final construction costs.

“We’re excited to support the construction of the indoor sports facility, which will provide a safe space for kids, families and the general public to get active and engage in team sports,” said Budd Wasylyshen, General Manager of Canfor’s Canadian South Operations (Kootenay Region). “Canfor is proud to give back and support local and youth sports in the communities we operate in.”

KEYSA greatly appreciates this donation and the continued support from local organizations and the community. The indoor sports facility project has become a much-needed addition for our region. We look forward to the community’s continued use in 2021 and beyond.

Update on indoor sports and programs at New Dawn Place

With the onset of fall KEYSA has wrapped up a successful outdoor season and has made the transition indoors. Over the next 6-8 months KEYSA will be running a fall house program, weekly rep/development drop-in sessions, and a winter rep/development program in the new year.

This will mark the second indoor season in the newly constructed indoor facility, New Dawn Place, and the first full season from fall to spring. Last year was a great success for the new facility despite public health restrictions and a late start to the season. This year is shaping up to be even better.

In addition to KEYSA, New Dawn Place will see the return of Whitecaps soccer, baseball, adult leagues, and formal athletic training sessions. We expect other users will also join including football, boxing, lacrosse, and various schools. New this year is a two-hour community time slot that KEYSA has donated to non-profit groups supporting youth activities.