Candlelight vigil held for the late Nolan Wiebe

“Voice of the Tim Hortons drive-thru speaker” remembered as a positive light in the community

More than 50 people attended Saturday night’s candlelight vigil in honor of Nolan Wiebe, the voice heard every morning on the Tim Hortons drive-thru speaker.

Friends, family, and those who were touched by Nolan gathered in a circle to remember him.

Nolan was a positive light in the community and supported those in need through his church and community work. His loss is deeply felt, but he will never be forgotten.

The vigil was organized by Hailey Palmer, Megan Jenson and Collin Martina Clark.

Chad St. Pierre photos

 

