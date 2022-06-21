Canada Cord awarded to Kootenay Pathfinders

Back row: Hailey Pearson, Gillian Olson, and Fiona McBride (all Castlegar Pathfinders). Front row: Serafina Veldman, Hannah Watalla, Jessica Romanick, Tesa Reutgen (all Cranbrook Pathfinders), Julie Higgins (Castlegar), Coralyn Mann and Murrin Gingras (of Sweet Pine Pathfinders in Nelson), and Brooklyn Webster (Fernie Pathfinders). Photo courtesy de Anna Romanick

The Canada Cord award was presented to Pathfinders from all over the Kootenay Area of the Girl Guides of Canada last Saturday, June 11.

The Canada Cord is the highest award a Pathfinder can earn, taking them three years to get. The Pathfinders start working on the program in Grade 7, and when completed they can submit it to their high school as the equivalent of a four-credit course.

The Canada Cord requirements include completing the Pathfinder program, as well as extra initiative in the areas of community service, volunteering, and specific hours spent in developing leadership and camping skills.

The Canada Cord ceremony for Pathfinders in the Kootenay Area was held June 11 at Fort Steele Heritage Town.