Campaign kicks off to help local schools in need of feminine hygiene products

Alpine Toyota & JCI Kootenay kicked off the Red Spot campaign on Thursday, March 1 in support of local schools; to help young girls be prepared with feminine hygiene products.

During the month of March, JCI Kootenay, in collaboration with School District 5, will be collecting feminine hygiene product to distribute to local schools in need. Drop off locations for new unopened products will be located at Alpine Toyota, Save-on-Foods, Superstore and Shoppers Drug mart in the Tamarack Centre.

If you are not able to physically donate any products, we have set up a GoFundme page (see link below), where JCI Kootenay will take any dollar donations and purchase products needed for the schools. This campaign was started to fill a void that was happening in schools all over the district.

Local schools are seeing a trend of young women being inadequately prepared at school with feminine hygiene products. There are many reasons a student may not be prepared; girls are starting their cycles at increasingly younger ages and they have not been informed by their parents yet as to what to expect. There are a number of cases where household income plays a huge factor in the ability to be able to provide these products to their children and sometimes, Kids just forget.

This is something young women should not feel embarrassed about nor should they have to miss any time away from school to because of the lack of products at their disposal. If we as a community can help provide these product to the schools so that they can in turn help their students get back to their education quickly, then we are all better for it.

Our goal is to fill the box of a 2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport located in the lobby of Alpine Toyota full of feminine hygiene products, and JCI Kootenay intends to make sure we reach that goal by March 31 of this year.

JCI Kootenay is a local non-profit organization that empowers young people to create positive change, they are involved in other community events such as the Santa parade, the Kootenay Fun run, PUBS, Leadercaste and so much more. If you or someone you know are ages 18-40 and are interested in becoming a young active citizen JCI may be a good fit for you.

Please reach out to us about this Campaign by visiting the Campaign page www.gofundme.com/e9yf64-red-spot-campaign

Or about JCI membership and any other event JCI is a part of by emailing President@jcikootenay.com or visiting JCI’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/JCIKootenay/