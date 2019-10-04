Books for Kids campaign aims for $30,000 goal

The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy’s (CBAL) annual Books for Kids campaign raised $25,000 last year. This year it is aiming to raise $30,000 for free books and literacy programs for thousands of children and their families in communities across the Columbia Basin and Boundary.

October kicks off the 9th annual Reach a Reader – Books for Kids campaign. Black Press, The Columbia Valley Pioneer, East Kootenay Community Credit Union and Blue Sky Clothing are all onboard to help with the campaign.

“Books are a vehicle to endless possibilities,” says Desneiges Profili, Executive Director of CBAL. “They help children to be creative and explore new ways of thinking. Exposing children to new words and imagery through books helps to build early literacy skills. It is not just about skills, it is also about the emotional growth that occurs when a child reads with someone special. For children, books can be magical.”

While the Books for Kids Campaign is a regional initiative, all money raised in a community stays in that community, so your dollar has a direct impact on the children and families you see every day.

“Literacy is a pathway to healthy and prosperous communities,” says Profili. “When people think about literacy, they think about reading and writing. The truth is that literacy is about so much more. It is about having the skills needed to be successful in a modern world. For instance, being able to effectively communicate with others, read leases and use technology. By starting early, we can help to make sure children have a good start to a bright future.”

In British Columbia, more than 700,000 adults have significant challenges with literacy according to a Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) survey. Forty-five per cent of British Columbians between 16 and 65 have difficulties understanding newspapers, following instruction manuals or reading health information. Basic math, like calculating interest on a car loan or a medical dosage, is difficult for 52 per cent of British Columbians of the same age group.

CBAL is a not-for-profit literacy organization that develops and delivers literacy programs and services for families, school children, youth, adults and seniors. In the 2018-19 program year, 5,826 adults along with 4,555 children and youth accessed CBAL programs across the region and over 4,000 people attended CBAL literacy events.

A variety of local, regional, provincial and federal grants and local and regional fundraising initiatives support CBAL’s work. The money raised during the Books for Kids campaign will help local CBAL teams to focus on specific needs unique to their communities.

Donations to the Books for Kids Campaign can be made anytime online at cbal.org. You can also support the campaign in person on October 24 at Max’s Place where coffee and tea sales will go to Books for Kids or on October 29 at The Heid Out Restaurant and Brewhouse at the Literacy Luncheon.

Help us reach a reader! To learn more contact Alison Facey, Community Literacy Coordinator at 250-420-7596 or afacey@cbal.org or go to cbal.org.

Previous story
It happened this week in Cranbrook: Week of September 29 – October 5, 1912
Next story
At the Library

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook: Week of September 29 – October 5, 1912

Dave Humphrey Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook… Continue reading

‘Unprecedented’ downturn in coal results in uncertainties for Teck

Company says downturn could result in hiring freeze, projects halted, equipment parked, jobs lost

Hugs and slugs

Hugs: Big hugs of appreciation go out to the City and the… Continue reading

RCMP seize drugs, cash, in Cranbrook Walmart parking lot

S/Sgt. Barry Graham of the Cranbrook RCMP reports that on October 3,… Continue reading

Eat Think Vote comes to Cranbrook

Food security is on the menu at this forum

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

MLA wants guarantee for religious dress in B.C. legislature

Surrey’s Rachna Singh says ‘uncovered’ could mean no turban

B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Aiport

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Most Read